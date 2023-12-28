Our December 28 front page

Happy New Year! What went viral. Glens Falls parking. Why so optimistic. Tyler Mattison – Big Leagues. Chris Patten starts building 28-unit GF ‘Washington Manor’ Adele Kurtz of Moreau declares run for Saratoga County Judge. Mayor: We are not using sensors for parking fines. Glens Falls cut from 1,021 to 565 the parking spaces required of 9-story 333 Glen. Judy Calogero graduated from College of Saint Rose & chaired board; its closing ‘difficult for me’ Still pending: Big plan to turn former Tee-Bird into luxury RV park, solar farm. Culvert work is ongoing; GF-HF River Street link remains closed. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.