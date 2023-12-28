Fort Ann’s Tyler Mattison had big year in minors; goal is pitch in majors

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

2017 Fort Ann graduate Tyler Mattison has been spending some time with friends and family at home this off-season after a successful year of professional baseball with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps and AA Erie SeaWolves.

The 24-year-old 6’4”, 235 pound right-hander was drafted in 2021 by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round.

This past season, he was called up to Erie on June 26, and ultimately helped the SeaWolves win their first Eastern League championship. Mattison was a starter in college at Division I Bryant University in Rhode Island, but as a pro he has worked as a reliever.

He appeared in 41 games in 2023, going 5-1 with a 2.41 ERA, striking out 91 batters in 59.2 innings.

“It was a good year, a fun year,” Mattison said. “I’m happy with how it turned out. I thought I got a lot better as a pitcher and as a player. It was exciting to be part of a championship run with Erie and ultimately win it. It’s a season I can keep building off of and hopefully keep progressing from, learning from the ups and downs.”

He said that throughout the year he improved in overall confidence and “really believing” that he belonged there.

“You’re not going to always have your best stuff and perform at the highest level that you want, but you understand that you’ve got a new day the next day,” Mattison explained. “You can give up three runs one day but then come back the next day and strike out the side and get the save for the team. It’s just learning from that and understanding that you can’t get too high and can’t get too low. Just keep on chugging along and piecing together good outings.”

On the transition from High-A to AA, he said, “Guys hit mistakes a little bit more often. And they’re a little bit older. They’ve been around a little more and have seen a little more. They kind of have more of an understanding of how I’m going to attack them as a pitcher and have more of an approach at the plate. So you’ve got to be a little more refined with your pitches and spotting up and all that.”

Mattison enjoys the spotlight that comes along with pitching. “It’s fun because you’re the man out there,” he said. “Everyone’s eyes are on you and you control the game, which is awesome. It’s a lot of pressure, but that’s what brings out the best in people. It’s a fun feeling to pitch out there.”

And while it has required some adjusting, Mattison likes his role as a reliever.

“I enjoy it a lot more because there’s a chance that I can pitch every day and I can help the team out every day,” he said.

But the preparation is markedly different. “The routine kind of gets thrown out the window when you’re a reliever, because when your name gets called down there in the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning, you’ve got to get ready quick.”

Mattison’s parents were visiting him in West Michigan when he got called up to AA. So the whole crew was able to take the road trip from Grand Rapids to Erie.

“It was nice to have mom and dad there on the trip,” Mattison said. “It was awesome getting called up. It’s another step closer. It was a cool feeling.”

Of course, the pitcher is hoping for more call-ups in the future.

“A big goal of mine is to hopefully get the call-up to the big leagues,” he said. “But it’s going to take some luck and I’ve got to pitch well. Getting there is going to be really hard, but it’s going to be a lot of fun, because I’m doing something I love, and doing it around guys that make it really enjoyable.

“Baseball ends for everybody at some point, so every day’s a blessing for me to go out there and play, and I’m going to take full advantage of it for as long as I can.”

Mattison also played soccer and basketball in high school for Fort Ann, which he said helped his baseball. “I’m always a huge advocate for guys continuing to play multiple sports,” he noted. “It puts you in different pressure situations and increases your athletic ability. I hope that more kids continue to stay with two or three sports in high school rather than just specializing in one.”

Mattison recognizes the unlikelihood of his journey from modest beginnings to playing in front of thousands of fans.

“Going from the backfields in Fort Ann to UPMC Park in Erie was pretty cool,” he said. And he certainly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

“I’m really proud of where I’m from,” he said. “Fort Ann’s just a small little town. It’s got one true stoplight and another blinking light, so it’s not a big town at all. It’s basically just a blue collar town.

“I’ve had to work really hard to get to where I am, but I’ve had a lot of support from my family and friends and the whole community. They’ve had my back my whole life. It definitely gives me a lot of motivation to do it for myself, but to do it more for them.”

Mattison relishes this opportunity to decompress after the long season. “It’s nice to spend some time with the family back home and take a little break from baseball, but then fire it back up,” he said.

When he’s not playing baseball, Mattison enjoys hunting and fishing, as well as socializing with family and friends. He said he still keeps in touch with his high school baseball coach and checks in on Fort Ann sports.

“I love where I’m from, and I’m always grateful to try to give back to them, and ultimately make it to the big leagues one day for them,” he said.

