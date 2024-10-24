Our October 24 front page

Women in Business Issue! Thunder back in business. Basset hound puppy bitten near East Field. Halloween has range of frights! What if Trump wins? Tough times for Orvis. LG & GF Mayors seek Occupancy Tax $$. Glens Falls Y merging into Saratoga YMCA. Qby. Ward 2: Scott Gushlaw, Kim Bullard vie to finish term of Harrison Freer. Marc Garvey’s 2 daughters now own 90% of the auto dealerships. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

