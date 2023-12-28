What went viral

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

2023 was another record breaking digital year for The Chronicle. Our posts reached over 3.3-million people via Facebook and Instagram — 1.9-million on Instagram, 1.4-million on Facebook.

We posted more frequently than ever — and our average post generated more impressions than ever before.

All of this growth is organic, without “buying” audience or subscribers on the Internet. It’s thanks to you, our readers.



Here are the Top 10 most viral posts.

1. Video: Bikers swarm woman’s car in Qby.



The Chronicle’s exclusive footage on Sept. 21 of a BMX rally swarming a woman’s car in Queensbury was the year’s biggest post by far. It reached millions across our platforms.

The video shows 50+ bikers of all ages filling Veterans Road. A Chronicle investigation revealed that it was part of a “Rideout” advertised by “worldwide” BMX brand SE Bikes. Its sponsored riders posted a number of videos of chaotic scenes around the area.

Initially, when The Chronicle broke the story, some commenters criticized the woman driving who expressed fear over the encounter. The tone shifted quickly after The Chronicle posted the video.

2. 50th Anniversary Adirondack Balloon Fest!



People love the Adirondack Balloon Festival! The Chronicle’s Aug. 10 post detailing plans for the 50th Anniversary Festival with photos scored more than 150,000 impressions, 1,000+ likes, and 800+ shares.

3. Baker’s Dozen: Lox of Bagels & Moor



On May 18, The Chronicle’s Baker’s Dozen series featured Lox of Bagels & Moor, a three-generation institution east of Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury. It bakes and sells thousands of bagels every day, and our post telling its story reached nearly 130,000 people.



4. Letter laments sale of Canoe Island Lodge



On July 27, The Chronicle published a letter from Janice Conte, a self-described “Broken Hearted Guest,” who said her her “extended family” had vacationed for decades at Canoe Island Lodge on Lake George, but now reluctantly had ended the tradition, citing much higher prices and changes since the resort. Canoe Island Lodge — in the extended Busch family since its founding in 1946 — was sold in 2022. The letter struck a chord. The post generated 120,000 impressions. Many commenters added remembrances.

5. New Way closing in Qby.



In November, The Chronicle broke the news that family-owned hot dog mainstay New Way Lunch will close its Queensbury shop on Dec. 30 after 25 years of operation. The news generated over 105,000 impressions on Facebook.

Peter Gazetos said they will reemphasize their shops on South Street, where the business began, and Warrensburg.

6. Lake George A&W sold



On May 10, The Chronicle broke the news that the Lake George A&W sold for $605,000, the second time the business changed hands in around a year. Albany restaurateur Hao Yang bought it.

It generated a huge reaction. “This better stay A&W — it’s iconic to LG!” commented Matt Rasner.

Dave Madden operated the Lake George A&W for roughly 44 years, until he sold it in 2022.

7. Rebirth of Zack’s Drive-in



On April 21, The Chronicle wrote how Dave Madden — former owner of the Lake George A&W — would reopen Zack’s Drive-in alongside his daughter Claire and grandson Kellen.

The Hudson Falls (Queensbury, technically) mainstay was closed for 2022.

It generated over 100,000 impressions. “Peeps r excited!!” GiGi Abry commented.

8. Haux Nest bread on rise



Each week, we post The Chronicle’s front page on Facebook. The March 16 edition was a smash hit. The lead story featured baker Kevin Haux, 24, and his sourdough bread that he has turned from a hobby to a thriving business. It thrived on Facebook and kicked off our Baker’s Dozen series of baker profiles.

9. Jimmer Fredette makes Team USA 3×3



In May, Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette was named to the Team USA Basketball roster for the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Vienna, Austria. Glens Falls obviously still loves Jimmer.

Last month, Team USA announced Jimmer made the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer. 3v3 basketball features a different set of scoring and rules, with games played to 21 points.

10. ‘VIP Parking at Bullpen’



The peanut gallery had a field day when we posted a text from Bullpen Tavern co-owner Paulie Bricoccoli that showed a photo of a crashed car behind the restaurant and the heading “VIP parking at Bullpen.” The picture went viral — eliciting endless jokes.

Police said no one was injured. Paulie said the driver apologized and asked if he could put a VIP sign on the tree he hit.



Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved