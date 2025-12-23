Our December 23 front page

Merry Christmas! Elise Stefanik’s bombshell! Mayor-Elect Palmer’s ‘First 100 days plan’. Thurston will be Palmer’s staff chief. To open women’s boutique on South Street. Amsterdam ends GF boys 56-game sectional record hoop win streak. New lodge at Gore Ski Bowl: Ready to open but can’t due to ORDA-Johnsburg $4,000 fee fight. Ali Gazetos to open women’s boutique, says ‘retail is downtown’s next chapter’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

