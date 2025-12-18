Trans issue erupts at Queensbury School

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

A video is circulating on social media of a father speaking to the Queensbury School Board at its Dec. 8 meeting on behalf of his daughter who he said felt unsafe that a transgender girl was using the girls’ locker room.

Posted on Facebook, the video accumulated more than 4,000 “likes” and nearly 1,900 shares as of Monday, Dec. 15.

It also sparked more than 575 comments — most but not all agreeing with the comment of the woman who posted it.

She wrote, “…They allow a little boy who now identities as a girl to change in the girls’ locker room for gym…and to use the girls’ bathroom. Their answer to this is that the school will find ‘a safe place for your girls to change and use the bathroom’…They care more about this little ‘boys’ feelings then they do the safety of our GIRLS. We had to console our little girl as she cried in the parking lot hearing that her safety wasn’t a concern but this little boys’ feelings were.”

The woman also took exception to the minutes from the prior board meeting, which reported that three community members spoke about “boys and girls locker rooms,” not “boys in girls rooms.”

School Superintendent Kyle Gannon tells The Chronicle, “According to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot and will not comment on personal information about any of our students.”

He said the school follows guidance from New York’s 2019 Gender Expressions Non-Discrimination Act [GENDA], among state and federal sources.

GENDA says, in part, “Denying the use of restrooms or other facilities consistent with a person’s gender identity” and “asking a transgender person to use a single-occupancy restroom because of someone else’s concerns” constitute unlawful discrimination under the state’s Human Rights Law as amended in 2019.

Numerous people posted that they plan to attend the next School Board meeting — Monday, January 12, at 7 p.m.

They wrote that they planned to question the locker and bathroom issue, as well as the issue of who can speak at a School Board meeting. Some others said they will support transgender students.

Below is a small sample of the responses on Facebook. We left out any that supported violence.



Most commenters were in opposition to trans students in girls locker room

“As a left leaning woman who has many trans friends…. This is not okay! Why continue to force women to have to take the short end of the stick? By no means am I saying that trans students shouldn’t have a space to get changed/use the bathroom, but as someone who went to Queensbury, there are a million single stall restrooms in the school! Create a safe space for the trans students to have their privacy while also protecting the integrity and safety of the young women attending these schools. They deserve privacy and peace of mind as well. Do not label yourself as a feminist if you are willing to allow young females to be uncomfortable in their own bathrooms.”



Several commenters defended trans students

“This is bulls–t, and I didn’t know these kind of policies had hit our district. Major fear watching this trickle down through the country at all the schools. Well I am a resident with children in the district, father, former coach, etc. I understand his frustration, as I’m sure many of you do. What else can we do? I told my child if these things started to progress in our schools that we would find other opportunities. Why is this ok to be happening? Let me know what headway you make on this and if you need any help.”“What’s scary is that we see things like this in the news daily, but now it’s hitting close to home. What is wrong with these people? Is this now becoming political instead of protecting these children being exposed to things that are way beyond what they should be exposed to. I’m sick about this and hopeful others will step up like this man and do and say what needs to be done to protect our children.”“Teach your daughters to directly stand up when it happens. They have a voice too.”“Yes. A Dad that cares!! And why not give THEM and THEY their own bathroom. Not boys in girls bathrooms.”“Let’s go people. Take a stand! Bravo dad!!! Fight for our rights! They work for us!!!”“Simple fix, confused kids share the faculty restrooms. I always did in school. They were clean and had locking doors.”“…This is insane. This is what’s going on in the country almost in every city that there is….Vote out the school board administration and start from scratch because a child might get hurt!”“I pray all the girls get their sense of safety and trust back someday. Shame on Queensbury school and for silencing a caring, concerned father!!”“Under NYS DASA law (Dignity for All Students Act) they are prohibited from ‘forcing’ any individuals into a private or single stall. They must be allowed to use whichever locker room/restroom that matches their ‘identity.’ NY is amazing isn’t it.”“What happened at this school meeting is preposterous. A father stood up to address a serious and obvious concern: why is a biological boy being allowed to use the girls’ bathroom, and who approved this decision? This guy and other concerned parents deserve clear answers on policies that directly affect their children’s privacy and comfort and safety….If a situation like this arises, why isn’t the school involving guidance staff, communicating with parents, and ensuring that every student is using facilities in a way that protects everyone’s privacy? At the very least, the school should be working with the family and school counselors to make sure appropriate accommodations or alternatives are in place — not simply placing young girls in an uncomfortable position without warning or discussion. The silence from the teachers and board members was alarming. Ignoring parents is not transparency, and it certainly isn’t leadership. Changes that affect students so directly should never be made quietly or without accountability….It’s amazing how teachers and school administrators get behind certain situations…that fit their political agenda. But can’t stand up for these young girls who shouldn’t ever have to worry about thier privacy being violated. I hope you get the answers and outcome both you and your daughter deserve.”

“If you want your children to be safe, the bullying problem in the district is what needs to be addressed, not attacking a young trans person for using a bathroom!”



“I’m sorry but the way this post is worded and the comments made here are making it sound like some boy just decided to go into the girls locker room and change and use the girls bathroom and take his clothes off in front of the girls to make them uncomfortable. When that is not at all the case!

“…The narrative that is being spun is repulsive and completely untrue….You should all be ashamed of yourselves for …going after an innocent child who is just trying to get through middle school (which is tough for all kids at this age)! I truly cannot get over the ignorance and bigotry that is being commented.”



NYS cites Title IX for rules on gender & trans bathrooms

“…the statements made were largely hearsay and appear rooted in learned bias rather than fact. It is disheartening and deeply troubling to see such effort directed toward marginalizing the transgender community. There is no evidence of any safety risk — this is a harmful narrative being used to fuel fear and discrimination. All students deserve to exist authentically and feel safe, including transgender students. I refuse to allow a small but vocal group to present themselves as the majority or to push harmful, exclusionary agendas without being challenged.

Below is an excerpt from New York State’s 2023 updated guidance to school districts “For Creating a Safe and Supportive School Environment for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students.

“Under Title IX [federal law], discrimination based on a person’s gender identity, a person’s transgender status, or a person’s nonconformity to sex stereotypes constitutes discrimination based on sex. As such, prohibiting a student from accessing the restrooms that match his gender identity is prohibited sex discrimination under Title IX. There is a public interest in ensuring that all students, including transgender students, have the opportunity to learn in an environment free of sex discrimination.

“Alternative accommodations, such as a single “unisex” bathroom or private changing space, should be made available to students who request them, but should never be forced upon students, nor presented as the only option.” (Bold text is from the state’s document.)



In one elementary school, a transgender second-grader socially transitioned from female to male. After consultation with the student’s family and in accordance with the student’s wishes, the principal informed the staff: In order to foster an inclusive and supportive learning environment, the student will begin using male restrooms, in accordance with the student’s male gender identity and expression.

In one high school, a transgender female student was given access to the female changing facility, but the student was uncomfortable using the female changing facility with other female students because there were no private changing areas in the facility. The principal examined the changing facility and determined that curtains could easily be put up along one side of a row of benches near the group lockers, providing private changing areas for any students who wished to use them. After the school put up the curtains, the student was comfortable using the changing facility.

Find the document at www.p12.nysed.gov/dignityact/documents/Transg_GNCGuidanceFINAL.pdf.

Queensbury School says it will change rule preventing comment by non resident parent

The father of the Queensbury student in the video cited in the adjacent article was not allowed to speak to the Board of Education during public comment on Dec. 8 because he is not a resident of the District.

“I will find a way. I will be back,” he said before leaving the meeting.

Asked about this policy, School Superintendent Kyle Gannon wrote to The Chronicle, “The day after the Dec. 8 Board of Education meeting, the district’s Policy Committee started revising the open forum policy. We anticipate a policy change that will be adopted at the Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting allowing non-resident parents of enrolled students to address the board during the public comment period, provided that their student’s enrollment is confirmed by the district.” — Cathy DeDe

