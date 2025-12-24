Glens Falls grad buys Flour Child Bakery: Plans to build on that, add his Cut & Cured charcuterie

Hello,

My name is John Cote, and I wanted to share a local business update that may be of interest to your readers.

I grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2015. After graduating, I attended Siena College where I majored in Finance.

Over the past few years, I started a charcuterie business called Cut & Cured, which has grown steadily through local events, private orders, and community support.

As part of that growth, I recently purchased Flour Child Bakery, allowing both Cut & Cured and the bakery to operate together out of the same location.

My goal is to build on what the community already loves about Flour Child Bakery while thoughtfully expanding its offerings.

The bakery will continue to offer the same great products customers are familiar with, while also expanding into fresh bagels, breads, candied nuts, coffee and hot chocolate.

To allow time for a smooth transition, the bakery will be closed the last week of December and the first week of January.

Flour Child Bakery will reopen on January 8 with fresh bagels and cream cheese, the usual bakery offerings, and a few special items to kick off the reopening week. Moving forward, there will also be a cupcake flavor calendar so customers can plan visits around their favorite flavors. The bakery will operate Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I’m excited to continue investing in a business that means a lot to the community and to bring some new ideas while respecting what has made Flour Child Bakery special.

— John Cote

