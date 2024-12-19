Our December 19 front page

Merry Christmas! and Happy Hannukkah too! Ed Moore buys former TD Bank land, $1.2-million. Her ornament biz has taken off. Grumbellies reborn. GF Mayor Collins questioned over hiring McKrells for Holiday Fest. GF Mayor Collins seeks reelection. Park St. Garage fees raised to $5/hour. Boil Water Order lifted in Whitehall. Jailed loan broker’s mansion on North Rd. listed: $1.99-million. 32nd West Fort Ann Christmas eve parade. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

