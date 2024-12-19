Delicacy Deli to open at former Queen NYC Deli

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer



Queen NYC Deli has closed after nine months, and Delicacy Deli will open at 731 Upper Glen St. in Queensbury. It was previously long home to New Way Lunch.

Chef Abdo Nagi, 46, is opening Delicacy Deli with his brother-in-law Naif Alnmer, 38, who will serve as general manager. They both live in Albany, after moving there from New York City in 2020.

They already have seven locations that use the same menu, although the spots have different names. Three are in Albany, one is in Vermont, and three are in New York City.

“It’s going to be fresh, homemade,” said Mr. Nagi, who noted that he plans to open the deli on Monday, Dec. 23. “Everything will be like you do it at home. All the juices will be fresh made, fresh squeezed. All the smoothies will be fresh squeezed.

“When you walk out of here and eat your meal, an hour later your stomach is fine,” he assured The Chronicle. “It doesn’t turn, you know what I mean?”

He said, “We’re not going to use that crappy grease or stuff like that. Everything is going to be nice and healthy.”

The menu has breakfast platters and sandwiches, deli sandwiches, wings, burgers, keto options, halal food, seafood, and steak and beef including prime rib.

Mr. Nagi said he’s been in the restaurant business for 20 years.

“All my life I’ve been working in five star restaurants, yacht clubs, five star stuff, serving rich-ass people. It was crazy. They’re annoying, but that’s what I love to do.”

He said this spot caught his eye because “You’ve got Lake George right next to us, and tourists and stuff like that.”



Delicacy Deli’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.

Mr. Nagi said that a 10% discount will be given all the time to all veterans, city employees, elders, construction workers, and hospital workers.

The menu notes tobacco, vapes, snacks, and drinks will also be s

