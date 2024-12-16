Ed Moore buys the former TD Bank drive-thru property for $1.2-million

EXCLUSIVE: Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Queensbury Hotel owner Ed Moore has purchased the former TD Bank property next-door for $1.2-million. He told The Chronicle the closing occurred Thursday, Dec. 12.

Mr. Moore said he has no specific plans for the property he said is nearly two acres stretching from Maple Street to Washington Avenue.

“Someday at some point we’ll probably do something with it — expand, do something.

“The first thing was just to secure the property because it’s so close to the Q and the Q is doing amazingly well and we can use the space — and also what would go next door if we didn’t do it?”

He said another priority was keeping the property on the tax rolls. “Many people called me” expressing concern about “taking this off the tax base. Listen, I’m gonna be the guy paying the taxes now but I truly believe it’s the best thing for the community.”

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins attempted to have the City buy the property for the same $1.2-million Mr. Moore offered, but the Common Council narrowly rejected the mayor’s plan.

Mr. Moore said he was on the phone the next morning to TD Bank’s Realtor and his $1.2-million bid was shortly accepted.

“It was a done deal, a cash deal.”

Mr. Moore mentions apartments with a direct link to the Queensbury Hotel as a possibility citing high demand.

“I’m not sure about all the one-bedrooms. We need some two-bedrooms. We need some young families, some room for something like that.”

For more, see the exclusive Ed Moore interview in this Thursday’s Chronicle.