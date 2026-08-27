Our August 27 front page

Autumn Preview Issue! Farmers Market change. Balloon Fest to honor 250th. NYT article reaction. Ellsworth plan: Turn former LG Magic Forest into 180-unit residential. Police chief: GF cameras aren’t Flock; info limit. After scam that cost millions, Warren County plans Department of Finance. HF: 5 hour armed 9 standoff ends safely with arrest. Travel team the Saratoga Stampede is actually all about Argyle. LG School celebrates its new Transportation Facility. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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