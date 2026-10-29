Our October 29 front page

Giant 48-page Election Issue! GF regains hoop tourney. Undefeated Glens Falls steams into playoffs. Congress race NY-21. Halloween doings. Lottery: Bonacio affordable apartments. Saratoga builder Witt seeks OK in Corinth: 80 ‘tiny houses’ & ‘glamping’ tents on the Hudson River. Graffiti mars historical mural on side of Wood Theater; Nazi images at 333 Glen garage. Warren County aims at Kratom & Nitrous bans. Harrisena Church mourns sudden loss of new pastor. ‘Frozen the Musical’ by GF Community Theatre at The Wood, 2 weeks. Local concern over Verizon’s planned phaseout of certain landlines. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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