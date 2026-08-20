Our August 20 front page

Washington County Fair starts Monday! Top of the World at 100. 8-man football for HF-FE, LG-Wbg-Bltn. More parking views. Vietnam Wall & 5 9/11 Memorial at GF Crandall Park; on display to Sun. Ben: On the LGA Annual Meeting. Qby grad Brigid Duffy scores 4, helps team win pro lacrosse title. Classic Boats to Rendezvous on Lake George. Hot stuff this week: Gem Fest, Rockers, Anthime, art. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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