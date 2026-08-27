Balloon Fest to honor 250th

“Celebrating America’s 250th” will be the theme of the 53rd Adirondack Balloon Festival, September 17-20.

Balloon Festival President Mark Donohue tells The Chronicle that special shape balloons will include:

• United States Flag

• a new-to-the-festival Space Shuttle balloon

• “Tet,” a tetrahedron shaped balloon in red, white and blue with stars

• Several more traditional patriotic-colored balloons “front and center,” Mr. Donahue said.

The 2026 Festival will be in memory of long-time balloonist Russ Barber, who passed away this summer. [For decades until he retired as a pilot, Russ was sponsored at the festival by The Chronicle.]

A special remembrance of Russ is planned Saturday morning, Sept. 19, at the pilots meeting at Warren County’s Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

A fter a several year hiatus, Downtown Glens Falls will host a large-scale Festival pre-party on Wednesday, Sept. 16, sponsored by the Glens Falls Collaborative and City of Glens Falls.

Official Adirondack Balloon Festival events begin Thursday evening, Sept. 17, in Crandall Park, Glens Falls — with opening ceremonies, first balloon flights (weather permitting), vendors, merchandise sales, entertainment and a mini-nighttime Moonglow.

The Festival moves to Warren County Airport Friday to Sunday, Sept. 18-20. Planned launches on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon (plus Saturday night Moonglow), and Sunday morning will feature as many as 80 or more hot air balloons, including several additional special shapes to be announced. Numerous additional events will take place at the airport.

Details at adirondackballoonfest.org.