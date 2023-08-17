Our August 17 front page

Washington County Fair starts Monday! Gunshots, injury in Glens Falls. Adirondack Trail Makers. Carrie Woerner: Horse racing is key to economy & public loves it; ‘small minority’ seeks to ban it. F.W. Webb digs in its heels. Crandall Library gets $500,000 donation from Qby. native to honor his late mother, 2 aunts. Tim Drawbridge to exit; GF seeks Communications Chief, $50,000. Twin Bridges won’t buy land in Moreau Industrial Park. Lori Baldwin: 2 hole in ones in 3 weeks at GFCC with same ball. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

