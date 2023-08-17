Juvenile killed in Fort Ann shooting, 17 year old arrested

Washington County Sheriffs said it “responded to a reported juvenile male subject with a gunshot wound at a residence in the Village of Fort Ann” on Charles Street on Wednesday, August 16 at 5:16 p.m.

“Lifesaving aid was provided to the male victim, and he was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Ann EMS. The victim was later pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident details determined that the subjects on scene along with the victim were all juveniles. One of the juveniles on scene was identified as a 17-year-old male, who was responsible for discharge of the weapon. The male was charged with Manslaughter 2nd, a class C felony and Reckless Endangerment 2nd, a class A misdemeanor,” Sheriffs said.

“The subject was arraigned in the Washington County Youth Arraignment and was released to his guardians on probation supervision. Due to the age of the individuals’ involved names are not being released,” Sheriffs added.