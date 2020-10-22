New women’s group pools $$ for impact; seeks new members

The Northeast Chapter of 100 Women Who Care, founded earlier this year in Glens Falls, donated $4,000 to the WAIT House in Glens Falls.



Four local women — Beth Purdy, Cheryl Meyers, Jeanne Rizzo and Lori O’Neil — formed the Glens Falls-based chapter, inspired by a similar Adirondack Foothills group in Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Counties, said their press release.

Members meet four times a year to pool their funds — $100 each — to benefit a local charity. They said it works this way: In the course of the one-hour meeting, each participant nominates a charity, three are chosen at random, and then the three chosen nominators make a 10-minute case for the entire group to vote on.

The winning organization receives the full amount raised at that meeting — in this case, $4,000 from 40 participants.

The Glens Falls chapter said it started with 36 members in February 2020 and grew to 46 members by August.

“Unfortunately, we had barely gotten off the ground when Covid restrictions went into effect,” co-founder Beth Purdy was quoted. “This slowed our recruitment efforts significantly.

The group said it is resuming recruitment efforts, and hopes to grow “to 100 members” or more, so that their collective giving “will have an even greater impact.”

“To think that a group of 100 women coming together every three months and collectively donating $10,000 in just one hour is amazing and incredibly helpful to local charities who rely so heavily on donations from the community,” said Cheryl Meyers in the press release.

Find details at www.100wwcne.org.

