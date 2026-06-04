Moreau votes 4-1 to construct ‘commemorative pole’ for Pride flag

After discussion and debate, on MaY 12 the Moreau Town Board voted 4-1 to put up a “Town Commemorative Flagpole” in the community garden in front of Town Hall that would fly the Pride Flag.

Councilmembers John Donohue, Laura Garrant, Patrick Killian and Mark Stewart voted in favor. Supervisor Jesse Fish was opposed.

Councilwoman Garrant told The Chronicle she voted yes because “Nothing is more American than lifting up others.”

“A commemorative flagpole gives our community the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the people, organizations, and causes that matter to our residents,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine voting any other way because I believe Moreau is strongest when everyone feels seen, valued and welcome.”

Supervisor Fish told The Chronicle, “We all live under the American flag. Every group does — I don’t care what color, race, creed, sexual preference. Men fought and died and have been carried home under that flag, and it should be a symbol enough for everybody.”

On May 26, the Town Board voted along the same 4-1 lines to approve paying for the flagpole and associated materials in an amount not to exceed $2,500.

Supervisor Jesse Fish said he doesn’t yet know when the flagpole will be put up.

— Ben Westcott

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