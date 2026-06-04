City approves solar on roof of Harding Mazzotti Arena

June 4, 2026 Hot Copy

The Glens Falls Common Council voted unanimously at its May 26 meeting for the city to enter into a contract with National Grid for a solar energy project on the roof of Harding Mazzotti Arena. Ward 1 Councilman Dan Donohue was not present for the vote.

Rendering
“Harding Mazotti Arena is an ideal location for solar PV generation, which will result in clean renewable energy generation and long-term energy cost savings,” the resolution said.

The “solar array” would span the roof and generate an estimated 559,576 kWh in year one, project materials said.

“The financing for this project will be secured by bond financing with a cost not to exceed $1.56 million,” the resolution said. — Ben Westcott

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