City of Glens Falls: Getting many complaints on ‘individuals’ making others ‘uncomfortable’; gives guidance

The City of Glens Falls issued a statement Tuesday that said:

“The city has been receiving many complaints from people regarding certain individuals in the city who have been shouting inflammatory comments, gesticulating wildly and otherwise engaging with people in the city in a way that is disconcerting and makes people feel uncomfortable.

“We understand the discomfort, and we are not dismissing these concerns.

“The Glens Falls Police Department responds to all 911 calls, and patrol officers respond to as many as two dozen of these sorts of calls per day.

“As well, the department’s social worker collaborates with local agencies to connect people to the appropriate services.

“The mayor’s office and police department are asking the community to continue to call 911 if you are threatened or see suspicious activity, and please be willing to be interviewed rather than calling anonymously so the police can gather more information about what you saw and what your specific concerns are.

“These types of calls may require a caller to file a statement with the police, or the department may not be able to take any further action.

“The city would also like to remind the public that even loud, profane, offensive, or illogical speech may still be protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and police cannot arrest or detain someone solely because their speech is unpopular, disturbing, or makes others uncomfortable.

“However, the First Amendment does not protect criminal conduct, true threats, harassment, intimidation, disorderly conduct, or behavior that places others in fear for their safety. Officers can and do intervene when conduct crosses the line into unlawful behavior or when intervention is necessary to deescalate situations and protect public safety.

“The City remains committed to balancing constitutional rights with maintaining a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

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