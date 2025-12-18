Mike Gerarde’s new Hometown Golf & Social at former Trustco

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Queensbury native Mike Gerarde, a golf pro, has opened Hometown Golf & Social downtown on Glen Street across from Harding & Mazzotti Arena.

Mr. Gerarde, 33, already owned the indoor golf facility PSG Golf in Saratoga Springs and saw the opportunity to start a similar facility in his hometown.

“I definitely wanted to do something down here,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot of amazing restaurants and really cool bars, but there isn’t anything experience-oriented yet that I had noticed here.”

He said he initially looked at 14 Hudson before settling on the former Trustco Bank space owned by Peter Hoffman on Glen Street just south of Park Street.

Opened in late November, Hometown Golf & Social has a 20-seat bar, dining seating, and two golf simulators that also include settings for football, soccer, baseball, mini golf, darts, beer pong, dodge ball, and “pirate party,” Mr. Gerarde says.

“We didn’t want to do five or 10 simulators, we wanted to make the bar a little bigger,” Mr. Gerarde said. “With ust two it gives you more of that private feel.”

The simulators feature over 2,000 courses, “even local courses,” he says.

The dining menu is heavily golf themed, featuring “famous foods from golf courses around the country,” Mr. Gerarde says.

Among the listed items are Augusta Spread, “a tribute to the timeless taste of the Masters”; Park Wings, “dedicated to the deliciousness served at Griffith Park Golf Club in Los Angeles”; and the Fisher Club, “made famous at Fisher’s Island Golf Club.”



Mr. Gerarde says, “You can play Pebble Beach and sip on a green jacket cocktail or go play Bethpage Black and have a Francheesy.”

He describes the space as “family-friendly by day, social hangout by night.”

“During the day it’s been awesome for families to come in,” he said.

“At night we pump up the TouchTunes a bit; it’s more for adults.”

Mr. Gerarde said he got into golf after college when he worked at a company that had a corporate membership to Glens Falls Country Club.

“Every sales pitch was out there, so I picked up the sport pretty quick,” he said.

Besides Mr. Gerarde, other certified instructors on staff include Morgan Flatley, Bob Flin, and Zach Vavasour.

The hourly rate for a simulator is $50, plus a $4.50 fee to rent a generic bag or a $25 fee for a premium bag. Patrons can bring their own clubs for free if they choose. Hometown Golf & Social also offers membership tiers at prices of $285, $425 and $585.

Find more info on their website.

