Argyle dog deaths case court date pushed to Jan. 20

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott writes: The Dec. 16 Argyle Town Court date for the couple charged in the Argyle dog deaths case was adjourned to Jan. 20 at 5 p.m., said a Dec. 15 email from Washington County DA’s Office Crime Victim Specialist Erika Loomis sent to owners of the 21 dogs who died overnight in August at Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding.

Boarding facility owners Robert and Anastasia Palulis pled not guilty on Sept. 16 to 22 misdemeanor counts of overdriving/torturing/injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

The dogs allegedly died from lack of water and ventilation.

Explaining the adjournment, Ms. Loomis wrote in her email, “Motions were being filed by defense due at this upcoming court appearance. Defense did file their motions, now the people (prosecutor) have two weeks to respond, then the Judge has to make a decision…

“Basically, if there was an appearance on 12/16/2025, it would have been adjourned as the people did not have time to respond to motions yet.”

Danielle Barber of Glens Falls, whose dogs Luna and Odin died at the facility, told The Chronicle she thinks the adjournment was “a bunch of dragging feet” and she was “completely unimpressed.”

“We were told because of motions, but that’s also why there wasn’t court last month,” she said. “Everything was supposed to be filed and ready for the judge at this court date.”

She said her family will be moved to South Carolina before the next court date in January. “Personally I have lost faith in the DA,” she said.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved