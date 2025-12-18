Hudson Falls’ Jonathan Beagle making impact for 9-1 Richmond

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

In his final college basketball season, former Hudson Falls standout Jonathan Beagle is making an impact on a Richmond Spiders team that boasts a 9-1 record.

The 6’10” senior forward, who played three seasons for Hudson Falls before wrapping up his high school career at St. Thomas More prep school in Connecticut, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the mid-major school, which competes in the Atlantic 10 conference.

“It’s really fun. This is a really good team,” Beagle told The Chronicle. He’s focused on “finding my role” and bringing energy, defense and rebounding.

Beagle began his tenure with Richmond as a junior after opting to enter the transfer portal following two years playing for UAlbany.

“I just wanted to get away from home and experience something different,” he told The Chronicle.

He was attracted to Richmond because the program is “known for developing a lot of good bigs.”

His academic major is Rhetoric.

As a junior, he appeared in all of Richmond’s games and started eight times while averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He led the team with a 55% field goal percentage, good for 15th in the A-10 among players with at least 100 attempts. His 53 assists were second most on the team.

“It was a harder year developing and learning the system,” Beagler said, noting that the play was “a step up in level” from UAlbany, with the “athleticism and how big the guys are.”

He also cited “how good the coaching is” in the A-10.

This year he said h e has a better grasp on “knowing how we want to play” and “what to expect every game.”

He said Richmond has “a really good fan base” and “good basketball culture.”

To improve as a player, Beagle said his priorities are being more aggressive and “having no fear,” he says.

Beagle says his goals for the season are to “be the best teammate I possibly can,” “stay present in my last year,” and “win a championship.”

Begale says he’s still figuring out his post college plans, but he’d love to play pro basketball if the opportunity presents itself. If not, he’d like to pursue a career “doing something within or involving basketball.”

He said he “definitely feels the support from back home” and “can’t wait to get back home for Christmas.”

