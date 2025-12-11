Erlowest/Sun Castle Resort wants to add housing & parking structure

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Ambitious building plans at Erlowest & Sun Castle Resort include adding 10 duplex townhouse buildings, five duplex guest accommodation cottages and a new bridal/executive retreat building with indoor swimming pool and guest suites, among other things.

The multi-year plan is contained in a project narrative submitted to the Town of Lake George Planning Board for its meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 9.

Also planned:

A two-level parking structure to accommodate 72 cars.

A new swimming pool to replace the existing pool, with a children’s spray pad, sunbathing patio and lawn, and refreshment stand with tables and landscaping.

Two tennis courts with striping for pickleball and a practice wall for both sports, half a basketball court, and a rec building with a game room.

A new maintenance building for vehicle and equipment storage.

Green Harbour: ‘Accommodations & event space’

At Green Harbour Mansion on Cooper Point, owners seek to convert the “prominent property on Lake George” to a tourist accommodation for “family gatherings, retreats, weddings and celebrations,” said another project narrative sent to the Town of Lake George for its Dec. 9 Planning Board meeting.

Green Harbour Mansion has 18 bedrooms, and there’s a four-bed guest house on the property. There’s also an “accessory building” and a 35-slip marina.

The property would be “upgraded with improved accommodations and event space,” the narrative said. Parking areas would be added.

The intent is “not to operate as a traditional hotel,” but to rent out “either the whole facility to a single family/group or rent out portions of the site to a couple of different groups,” the narrative said.

It said the owners of Green Harbour Mansion purchased the 3.30-acre parcel at the southern end of Cooper Point in 2023 “with the intent to restore this prominent site to its former grandeur.”

