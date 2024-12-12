Meghan Eagan, a customer from her teens, buys MinkyMink

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Maura Forcier announced on Facebook she is “passing the torch” of Minky-Mink boutique in downtown Glens Falls to Chestertown native and long-time customer Meghan Eagan.

“I became a frequent customer of Minky Mink in 2011 when I was 15 years old. That was when my style really became a huge part of my identity,” Ms. Eagan said in an email exchange with The Chronicle.

“I became close with the original owner, Shonna (McTiernan), and would mesmerize over all of the cool clothes she had! I even got my prom dress there and took my senior photos in the back courtyard when she moved to the current location.”

“I am very excited and passionate about owning MinkyMink,” says Ms. Eagan.

She is the shop’s third owner. Shonna McTiernan launched the boutique in 2009. Maura Forcier bought it in 2016.

“I am purchasing the store completely from Maura. The space is rented but the Minky Mink identity will be mine! We sign the official papers at the end of the month.

“Maura has made this process so incredibly easy and she is such a kind person that makes me feel like asking a thousand questions isn’t annoying.”

Ms. Eagan says, “I always had a bit of an eclectic style. When I had my First Communion I insisted to my mom that I needed a dress with flowy sleeves. So we opted out of the tradition look and I had the longest, flowiest sleeves in the group!”

“When I went to college at St Lawrence University a lot of my clothes were from MinkyMink. By my senior year my room was dubbed ‘Meg’s Boutique’ from my riends who wanted to borrow my clothes before a night out!”

Ms. Eagan said she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Performance and Communication Arts and “struggled to find what I really wanted to do,” not interested in New York City.

She became Marketing Manager for Paradox Brewery in 2020, “an incredibly influential role. My former boss (now friend) encouraged me to pursue my passions. I distinctly remember sitting in our shared office talking about how I wish I could own a store one day.”

She went on to manage social media for several boutiques. After a series of health issues last fall, she also “took a once-a-week part-time job at MinkyMink.”

“The stars aligned,” and they started the sales transition process in October.

“I learned so much from Maura. Not only is she an incredible business woman, she’s also an incredible person and figure in this community. I am still anxious about trying to fill her shoes!

“So ultimately, the young girl who just discovered her own style 13 years ago is now going to be owning the store that sparked all of that!”

“Minky Mink has always been an awesome, women-empowering business. The goal is for everyone to leave feeling great and confident.”

“My goal is to not rebrand but to expand MinkyMink,” Ms. Eagan says.

“I plan on bringing on home goods, beauty products, shoes, stationery and health and wellness items. I’d love for Minky Mink to be a shop that also acts as a meeting point for creatives.

“The space is huge and is located in the heart of downtown. I have hopes to create events…workshops like basics in embroidery, guest speakers on sustainable fashion, small themed events, and maybe a MinkyMink book club? Stay tuned!

“Glens Falls is a hub for young women in business and I look forward to collaborating with these amazing women.”

Maura Forcier’s goodbye to Minky

“It was always a dream of mine to own my own boutique and I am proud that I was able to accomplish that,” wrote Maura Forcier on Facebook.

“The last 8 years have truly been so special. Many of my customers have become my friends and I will miss seeing everyone at the shop!”

“I’m ready to pass the torch,” she told The Chronicle. Currently out on maternity leave, she said she plans to be at MinkyMink tonight, Thursday, Dec. 12, for Ladies Night in downtown Glens Falls, and again on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Meghan has a lot of great ideas for MinkyMink and I know that you will love working with her,” Ms. Forcier said, introducing the new owner.

“I am looking forward to focusing on my family and starting a new chapter in my life.” — Cathy DeDe



Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved