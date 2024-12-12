Tuesday, December 17, 2024

GF Symphony’s full house: What 1,200 people looked like

December 12, 2024

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert Sunday at Glens Falls High School drew 1,200-plus, the GFSO’s biggest indoor audience of all time, executive director Jennifer Brink announced.

Sold Out! 1,200 people at Sunday’s GF Symphony Concert. Not one empty seat. Chronicle photos/Cathy DeDe
The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra put on a heck of a wintry show.

Warm appreciation all around for the young Saratoga City Ballet members dancing excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet front-of-stage accompanied live by the Symphony; for the choral groups of Warrensburg and South Glens Falls High Schools, and their combined finale; sing-alongs to “Feliz Navidad” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

As always, Music Director-Conductor Charles Peltz was in fine community form for Holiday Pops, showing his appreciation for Glens Falls, showcasing the considerable chops of his orchestra and the young guest artists, both.

Saratoga City Ballet dancers charmed as they helped Maestro Charles Peltz draw raffle prize winners. Chronicle photos/Cathy DeDe

