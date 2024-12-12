GF Symphony’s full house: What 1,200 people looked like

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert Sunday at Glens Falls High School drew 1,200-plus, the GFSO’s biggest indoor audience of all time, executive director Jennifer Brink announced.

The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra put on a heck of a wintry show.

Warm appreciation all around for the young Saratoga City Ballet members dancing excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet front-of-stage accompanied live by the Symphony; for the choral groups of Warrensburg and South Glens Falls High Schools, and their combined finale; sing-alongs to “Feliz Navidad” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

As always, Music Director-Conductor Charles Peltz was in fine community form for Holiday Pops, showing his appreciation for Glens Falls, showcasing the considerable chops of his orchestra and the young guest artists, both.



