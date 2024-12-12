Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Legacy Dispensary opens; first Glens Falls cannabis shop

December 12, 2024 Hot Copy

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

RR Legacy Dispensary — the City of Glens Falls’s first cannabis shop — had its ribbon cutting and open for business on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

The dispensary opened in downtown Glens Falls at 12 Hudson Ave at the former site of Pizza Hut.

It’s the second location for COO Matthew Robinson, after his first in Colonie.

CEO Renee Redding wields the big scissors. C0O Matthew Robinson stands at her right elbow. Chronicle photo/Zander Frost
“We appreciate everybody supporting us being here for this moment,” he said. “It’s really big. This is major. This is number two of our family.”

Renee Redding, CEO of the dispensary, said, “I want to thank God first, because I’ve been through so much.

“I wish my mom, my nephew, could be here. Unfortunately, they passed away. My mom loved weed — and my nephew — but my mom loved weed.”

“My mom was a single mom. I never had anything. This is going to be my first,” she said.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved

Check Also

Ed Moore buys the former TD Bank drive-thru property for $1.2-million

EXCLUSIVE: Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Queensbury Hotel owner Ed Moore has purchased the former …

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!