Legacy Dispensary opens; first Glens Falls cannabis shop

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

RR Legacy Dispensary — the City of Glens Falls’s first cannabis shop — had its ribbon cutting and open for business on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

The dispensary opened in downtown Glens Falls at 12 Hudson Ave at the former site of Pizza Hut.

It’s the second location for COO Matthew Robinson, after his first in Colonie.

“We appreciate everybody supporting us being here for this moment,” he said. “It’s really big. This is major. This is number two of our family.”

Renee Redding, CEO of the dispensary, said, “I want to thank God first, because I’ve been through so much.

“I wish my mom, my nephew, could be here. Unfortunately, they passed away. My mom loved weed — and my nephew — but my mom loved weed.”

“My mom was a single mom. I never had anything. This is going to be my first,” she said.

