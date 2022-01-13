Marijuana: Who’s in, who opted out of sale, on-site use

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Use of cannabis has been legalized now throughout New York, but local municipalities could choose whether to allow businesses within their borders to sell it and offer on-premises consumption.

Local governments had until Dec. 31, 2021 to opt out. If they didn’t opt out, cannabis sales and on-premises consumption automatically are allowed.

In the City of Glens Falls, Town of Queensbury and Village of Hudson Falls, for instance, cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites will now be allowed.

Lake George Village and Town opted not to allow them. They can opt in later, but once in, a municipality can’t opt out.

