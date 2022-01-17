Lakeside wedding for Lauren Gould and Trevor Donahue



After meeting at Hartwick College 11 years ago, Lauren Gould, a graduate of Glens Falls High School, and Trevor Donahue, a Belmont High, Mass., alum, tied the knot! Following a small ceremony in 2020, they were overjoyed to celebrate with family and friends on July 3, 2021, at the Lake House Guest Cottages in the Berkshires.

As if on cue, the sun shone through rainy skies at the strike of 3 o’clock, just as the bride walked down the aisle.

Her ivory dress of embroidered and appliqued flowers was the perfect choice for a lover of florals, art and nature. She crafted her bouquet of hand-dyed, delicate Sola wooden flowers, in honor of her late grandfather. Her bouquet was also adorned by an antique brooch, an heirloom from the groom’s family.

The bridesmaid dresses and groomsmen’s ties were varied in subtle seaglass tones. The wedding party bouquets and boutonnieres combined organic textures and colors reflected in tide pools. Each detail was inspired by their sunset beach engagement at their annual destination of Vinalhaven, Maine, a treasured spot of Trevor’s since childhood.

Reverend Lamont Robinson of Queensbury, a life-long pastor and friend of the bride and her family, officiated, bringing his wit and personal memories of Lauren to the ceremony.

The couple exchanged their own written vows and concluded their ceremony with a unity sand ceremony, layering sands from Lake George and their favorite beaches in Massachusetts and Maine into one decorative vessel.

Lauren is the daughter of Jane Gould-Badger and Tim Badger of Glens Falls, and Evan Gould, of Hadley. She has her Master’s Degree in Art Education, and is an elementary art teacher in the Acton-Boxborough School District.

Trevor is the son of Heather and Tom Blake, and Dean and Julie Donahue, of Belmont, Mass. He is the STEM specialist at BASEC, a collaborative after-school enrichment program for the Belmont School District.

The couple lives in Waltham Mass., with their precocious cat, Luna.

