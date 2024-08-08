LG Music Fest, Aug. 11-22: Classical’s back!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Alex Lombard, founding director of the Lake George Music Festival, recalls an early interview with The Chronicle, alongside founding artistic director Barbora Kolarova.

“You called us ‘The New — Classical — Kids on the Block.’ Like, what is this crazy thing you’re trying?”

At 30 years old, they and music director Roger Kalia were aiming for the seemingly unthinkable, to bring classical music to Lake George Village.

“Here we are, 14 years later,” Mr. Lombard says now.

The festival opens Sunday, Aug. 11, with a reception and concert at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry Resort. It continues in Lake George for 11 days, to Thursday, Aug. 22.

“I think we’ve established ourselves as the artist retreat that we wanted to be,” Mr. Lombard tells The Chronicle.

“For that 18 to 40 year old classical musician, Lake George is now known as the place for the classical musicians of tomorrow. That was the ultimate goal. I’m very, very proud of that artistically.”

“For the Village of Lake George, we’re reaching that niche audience seeking cultural tourism, making arts and culture a destination in Lake George. People travel here for our season.”

“Ticket sales have been a little bit stronger than last year,” Mr. Lombard said, “but inflation is a real problem, especially for arts organizations. I’m sure we’re all feeling it.

“Tickets are maybe 10% of our budget. So even if we doubled the cost of tickets, which would totally cannibalize the audience, what are you gonna get extra? Inflation is a real factor,” he said.

“Most of our funding comes from sponsors, grants, individual gifts, and tuition” paid by “Fellows” — younger undergraduate and conservatory musicians who work with “Mentors,” young professional artists.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see how, not only for us, but for all arts organizations, how things shake out over the next five years,” Mr. Lombard says.

Mr. Lombard says, “This season there’s about 85 musicians coming from around the country. We’re back up to our pre-Covid numbers.”

This year’s finale is the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. Four, alongside the Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. Two.

“That’s gonna be spectacular,” Mr. Lombard says.

All performances are at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry — built in part with the Music Fest in mind — except for off-site open rehearsals and the “Uncorked” gala, which returns to the Lake George Club on Monday, Aug. 19.

Coming this week

• The first concert is a faculty preview on Sunday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., chamber music with guests pianist Sun-A Park and violinist Ms. Kolarova. Works by Bach, Liszt, contemporary composers Ailie Robertson, Shawn E. Okpebholo, more, light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

• The opening orchestra concert is Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Guest composer Jessie Montgomery is “definitely worth noting,” Mr. Lombard said. “Jesse’s a superstar She just won a Grammy for Best New Classical Composition,” he says. The Chicago Symphony composer in residence will be here for five days. “We’re presenting one of her pieces for orchestra, Starburst.”

Also on that program: Mozart’s Overture to Figaro, Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King, more.

• Chamber concert, Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m.: Guest violinists Solomiya Ivakhiv and Ms. Kolarova. Works by James Stephenson, Osvaldo Golijob, Mozart, Cesar Franck and more.

• Tix and details at lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved