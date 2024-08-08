LG Dinner Theatre: ‘Perfect’ clichés, but perfectly done

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: So what if the Lake George Dinner Theatre bombards its audience with every relationship cliché imaginable in its current musical revue I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, on stage at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George.

Every smitch of this production is, to use their word, Perfect. Not a cue, eyeball roll, sigh or sneeze out of place.

It’s not rocket science, nor does it pretend to be. A floating series of sketches and musical vignettes covering first loves and the dating foibles of hopeful young romances, longterm relationship nitpicks and the still hopeful encounters of hopeless old romantics.

It gets naughty. One whole song derides the unseemly personal “pics” some men send via text — yet still it comes off as sanitized, even cute. Even when it veers, it’s totally predictable.

Best leave your high-fallutin ideals behind for a night. What makes it worthwhile is the adept performances of the show’s charming and talented quartet of actors. Their wide-ranging vocal talents and turns of gesture enact a seemingly endless parade of characters. A pleasure to see Queensbury grad Alexandra Cooke continuing to show her chops, here alongside castmates Nicholas Grevera, Myles McHale and Katie Sweeney.

Add piano accompaniment by music director John Benware, also a local. who slyly doubles as a fifth character and also choreographed, to sharp effect.

Add colorful on-point costumes, and a simple Vaudeville-inspired set comprisied of stackable boxes that play as tables, stoops, a bed, a pulpit or — on added wheels, a zooming family car.

They make it look easy. Clearly evident is the hand of director, LGDT company director Jarel Davidow. Impressive followup to last year’s equally well realized comedy whodunnit Shear Madness. This company is in full swing.

The show continues to August 31.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved