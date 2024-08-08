Chris Patten’s $6-million, 60 apartment plan at Washington, Glen, Harlem St.

By Ben Westcott & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor

Developer Chris Patten went before the City of Glens Falls Planning Board Tuesday for sketch plan review of the 60-unit “Washington Square” apartment project he is proposing at the Glen-Washington-Harlem Street block across Washington from the former Travelers Building.

“It’s going to be nice,” he told the Planning Board. “It’s going to look great across from the new Stewart’s.”

Architect Ethan Hall described the proposed apartments as red brick with tans and browns. (Mr. Hall chairs the Planning Board. Presumably he’ll recuse himself from deliberations on Washington Square.)

“Everything I do is market rate,” Mr. Patten said of his projects.

In explaining why he is proposing strictly one bedroom units, he said he’s had a higher demand for one bedroom apartments in the city of Glens Falls.

“When I market two bedrooms, I maybe have four or five applicants,” he said. “When I market a one bedroom, I have 35 applicants.”

Three buildings would be torn down in the project, including a two and a half story brick house at 391 Glen Street.

Originally a single family residence, it has been divided into six apartments.

“It has been butchered, chopped up,” Mr. Hall said.

Mr. Patten said it’s not able to be renovated and none of the apartments are occupied. “You can’t even live in them,” he said. “The building should basically be condemned.” He said the building has been “beat to death” and is structurally terrible with a leaky roof.

Planning Board member Brigit Culligan expressed concern about the building being next to beautiful homes and asked that Mr. Patten work with the neighbors.

When The Chronicle posted about the project on our Facebook page on July 31, it immediately generated strong pro and con reaction. (See separate article.)

Mr. Patten said the project will cost $6-million to build. He said besides the 60 apartments, it will include “a one-story recreational building and a covered pavilion for tenants.”

The site includes the three-story professional office of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes law firm, which “will remain as it exists with no changes,” said the application.

Mr. Patten seeks relief from City parking requirements, asking to provide 75 rather than 90 spaces for tenants. The proposed parking area will extend also onto East Notre Dame Street.

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete.

The application says the 1,296 square foot recreation building will be available for tenants from “other nearby apartment units owned by the developer.”



Mr. Patten is erecting a two-building, 28-unit project at Harlem and Washington Streets and recently did a nearby project behind the District 425 apartments in the former Glens Falls Junior High School.

Many comments on Facebook

Hundreds of comments were made when The Chronicle posted news of the project on Facebook. Mr. Patten engaged with the commenters.

Here’s a small sampling.

Cindy Brown: How many new buildings can we squeeze into Glens Falls before we lose our city’s character?

Eric Mattison: Ummm…391 glen is a historic eastlake residence made from locally sourced glens falls brick…built for wealthy undertaker Charles E. Bullard

Chris Patten: umm, yeah if this building was kept up to the standards in which it was constructed back in the early 1900’s, then and only then would I agree that property like this should be preserved.. What you failed to acknowledge is that this property has been mistreated, caught up into the greed that pre-existed my involvement. It’s been completely neglected and cut up into terrible apartments, and looted for profits for decades. It’s bad.

Cindy Brown: this does not give you license to tear it down because of its ill kept maintenance. Why don’t you be that person to preserve it and bring it back to its original glory instead of just taking a bulldozer to it because it’s easier and it fits your agenda?

Chris Patten: why don’t you start a construction company, and preserve all of the older homes in the city?



Ginger Tyler Record: Chris Patten I am so glad to see your success. Don’t feel you need to justify yourself to others. Those that have “known” you and watched your growth, will support you. I truly enjoy watching South High “kids” succeed.

Maggie Bayard: Those who live in Glens Falls and oppose this, should show up at the town meetings and make your voices heard! Start a petition. There’s a certain amount of signatures that are needed to postpone something like this from happening on the date they’ve set in place.

Chris Patten: Maggie Bayard show up, please tell everyone why you think run down condemned buildings in need of demolition, and parking lots filled with needles and liquor bottles should be preserved as part of our community!??

Danielle Kirkpatrick: from what I’ve seen Chris Patten doesn’t gouge rent. They’re pretty fair and the quality is excellent.

Greg Keefer: Working hard to turn picturesque Glens Falls into Queens. Don’t be fooled.

Chris Patten: Greg Keefer adding some luxury style apartments to downtown. And now it’s queens…

Edward Blanchard: I back you up on this chris, you know I’ve seen first hand of the accomplishment done already by your company and leadership. Your intentions are strictly honorable. If more people can see the big picture of your insights as I can, they would not be against your proposal. Yes there will be traffic issues, as there is everywhere upon construction sites, but the end result will be worth it. Please people give this man a break. He is only trying to do good for the city of glens falls.

Kimberly Bullard: Its unfortunate GF and local folks can’t share their opinions without being sarcastically tongue lashed by the applicant. Not sure that will help when trying to convince folks of a better future but I do hope the Glens Falls, New York – City Government Page is paying attention to the residents concerns and the reaction.

