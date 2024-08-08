Harrison Freer, 70, Qby. Ward 2 councilman, has died

Harrison Freer passed away while bicycling in Bolton on Wednesday, July 31. It has caused an outpouring of grief, respect and remembrance.

The Queensbury Town Board observed a moment of silence Monday in memory of the Ward 2 Councilman, who was first elected in 2019.

Town Supervisor John Strough opened the meeting with a statement, but, overcome by emotion, asked Town Attorney Mark Schachner to read it.

Town Board members lit a candle and placed flowers at Mr. Freer’s seat on the board.

“Thank you friends and family of Harrison for being here,” Mr. Strough said.

“Harrison would say, ‘Get on with the meeting!’” Mr. Strough added, to open business.

Several community members spoke in honor of Mr. Freer during Privilege of the Floor at the end of the meeting.

John Strough: We will deeply & dearly miss Harrison Freer

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough issued the following statement after the unexpected death on July 31 of Harrison Freer his friend, Ward 2 colleague on the Town Board and fellow Democrat:



Harrison Freer had all the qualities of a great leader and achiever; he was congenial, conscientious, honest, hard-working, sincere, and thoughtful. Robustly dedicated to his family, friends, and faith, Harrison was always there with a warm smile and an extended hand.

Very attuned and dedicated to his constituents’ needs, especially on matters of public safety and quality of life; he advocated for the installation of crosswalks and sidewalks to better serve the safety of his residents and students walking to school.

Harrison Freer worked hard to ensure the Town of Queensbury is a municipality characterized as having a well-managed government, offers a great quality of life, and is one of the lowest taxed in the Capital Region. Perhaps encouraged by his military training and aviation pilot focus on the issues, Harrison’s determination was clearly to do what is best for his Ward 2 and town constituents.

Harrison was not one to stand by and let others do the hard work: He volunteered to bring his thoughtfulness and professionalism as the town developed an updated Comprehensive Land Use Plan; as President of the Feeder Canal Alliance Board of Trustees, Harrison sought an ungraded plan for improving the canal and trail; as Rotary Club Executive he helped raise funds for numerous community needs; also active in the Lake George Association, Knights of Columbus, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, EAA’s Young Eagles flying program, and Experimental Pilots Association.

As a board member of the Adirondack Cycling Advocates, he promoted trail development and bicycling safety. He and I recently gave a presentation to our fellow ACA members that highlighted our Erie Canal bike ride.

While in service to his country, Harrison was in the Air Mobility Command, worked for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, studied at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, operated Global Positioning System Operations, was commander of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron, and flight instructor and examiner in global air transport.

He carried his love for aviation beyond his retirement from the Air Force, marketing Pipistrel airplanes and teaching others how to fly.

We will deeply and dearly miss Harrison Freer.

Still mourning Harrison Freer, but NYS ballot law requires instant action

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Queensbury’s Ward Two town council seat will be on the Nov. 5 ballot after the sudden death of Harrison Freer on Wednesday, July 31.

The process of electing a successor has an unfortunately short timeline.

The state filing deadline is August 9 — this Friday — for political parties to submit their candidate if they are to be listed on the November 5 election ballot.

Mr. Freer a Democrat, represented Ward 2 on the Town Board since 2020.

On Tuesday evening, the Queensbury Republican Committee chose Scott Gushlaw as its Ward 2 candidate in November. The county Republican Committee makes the final determination.

Town Republican Chair Connie Goedert told The Chronicle that Mr. Gushlaw is a CPA and tax expert for a worldwide company. “He comes with a breath of fresh air and will fit in with the Town Board very well,” she said. “He has the same demeanor and character I see that Harrison Freer had. I think Harrison would be pleased.”

Is the committee urging that Mr. Gushlaw be appointed as interim councilman?



“I’d like to see it happen but they are not at that point,” said Ms. Goedert. “They’ve lost a colleague and a friend and we’ll give them a little breathing room on that.”



The Town Democratic Committee was to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. They did not reveal their candidate by press-time.

Queensbury Town Democratic Committee Chair Pete Roland said, “Most importantly, the candidate we’re looking for, we want to share the visions and the values that Harrison had, and be their own person. We do have a path forward to have a candidate on the ballot in November.”

Warren County Conservative Chair Carol Birkholtz said the Conservatives do not have a candidate “at this time.”

As for the fast process of nominating, Mr. Roland said, “We did let the Freer family know how this worked, just so (they) aren’t blind-sided on how quickly all of this happens.”

“It’s indelicate, to be perfectly honest at this point,” Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boecher said of the timeline.

County Republican Chair Tim McNulty said, “We prefer this be more about Harrison than a political race for his replacement.”

The candidate elected in November will officially take office as of Jan. 1.

An open question is whether the town board will name an interim Ward 2 councilman — perhaps now, later or not at all.

“I’m only one vote,” Town Supervisor John Strough told The Chronicle, “but I would suggest to the Town Board that we not appoint anybody for now,” but rather wait and appoint whoever wins in November to fill the rest of this year.

“I’ll be covering for Harrison as much as I can, and Harrison’s Ward,” said Mr. Strough. “I know most of the issues of Ward 2 because I was working with him on those.”

Ward 4 councilman Mr. McNulty noted, “The councilmen and John Strough work very well together.” He said, “We can work through any town issues that should come up,” either until an interim is named or after the November election.

Mr. Roland said, “Our hope is that the board takes the time to reflect on Harrison’s contribution and wait.”

“We believe there’s no reason to rush things. Bad enough we’re rushing what we’re rushing [nominating in time for the November ballot]. A little pause and patience in this time, out of respect for the family, as well as our community.”

Ms. Boecher said, “Mindful of what a constructive participant in Queensbury Harrison was, it is my hope that, as we all absorb his untimely and shocking death, that we take a moment to pause and wait, not fill that position, but rather wait for the community to go to the ballot.”

Harrison Freer’s family: Statement

Harrison’ Freer’s family posted on Facebook:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Harrison Freer, a loving husband, father, brother and friend. While we are in shock at this great loss, we are grateful that he spent his last moments of life pedaling his bike in nature.

Our dad lived his seventy years fully, pouring himself into service ranging from the Air Force through the Queensbury Town board; he adventured with enthusiasm, travelling both as a pilot and as a global citizen with endless curiosity; and he read widely, cared deeply about his community, and valued his family and his faith above all else.

We will celebrate his life with a mass and memorial in a few weeks, and will share details when they are settled. For now, we so appreciate the outpouring of love and support as we navigate this difficult time.

More blessed than we deserve,

— The Freer Family

Harrison was a stand-up guy

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

When a friend called me late Wednesday afternoon with word of Harrison Freer’s apparent death, my shock and anguish were relieved only by my determined hope that what my friend had been told wasn’t true. Right into Thursday I held that hope.

Harrison, the Queensbury Ward 2 Democratic councilman, died suddenly doing one of the many things he was passionate about — riding his bicycle, advocating for bicycling.

He was a stand-up guy, you could trust him, you could count on him. When I had a question as a reporter, he’d answer it.

My wife Sandy was just getting to know Harrison because he’d joined the effort to turn the former Glens Falls Tennis & Swim Club and adjoining acres into a major wetland preserve.

People knew Harrison from his involvement in Glens Falls Rotary, from his Air Force career and teaching new pilots, from his assuming a leadership role in the Feeder Canal Alliance, from his service in local government, from his faith and his family. He moved here, made an enormous difference, and his passing leaves a void. Harrison was an indispensable contributor.

