LG adds Mardi Gras Gumbo event to Winter Carnival, 2/29

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Lake George restaurants and merchants are adding a fifth weekend to this year’s Winter Carnival.

Saturday, Feb. 29, from noon to 5 p.m., nearly 20 restaurants will participate in a Mardi Gras gumbo party.

“It’s not the Winter Carnival committee, but all the merchants doing it,” says Nancy Nichols of Mario’s Restaurant, who is involved with both efforts. “Everyone is doing homemade gumbo.”

“We will have different Common Roots beers at all the locations. It’s $5 for a beer and a free bowl of gumbo, or you can just get gumbo. Some of the locations will have bands also.”

They’ll have two busses shuttling guests between the restaurants.

Participants, mostly in Lake George Village, include 10 McGillis, XXII Sporks, 163 Taproom, The Barnsider, Bella’s Deli, Charlie’s at the Lake George Marriott Courtyard, Duffy’s, East Cove, The Garrison, gaslight., King Neptune’s, The Lagoon, Lake George Beach Club, The Long Horn , Mario’s, Sans Souci, and TR’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn.

Mrs. Nichols said, “We did a Stews and Brews festival, kind of like the Saratoga chowder cookoff, in January. That went really well, and we only put it together in three weeks. This one will be much bigger.”

Week 3 of LG Winter Carnival: All but the ’cycles

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “Everything else is a go, except for the motorcycle races,” says Lake George Winter Carnival organizer Nancy Nichols.

“That’s definitely cancelled,” Mrs. Nichols says. “Their insurance cancelled it. The insurance company requires 12 inches of ice, and we only have 10.”

Mrs. Nichols says a highlight of the weekend is Glacier Polar Golf on the ice, Sunday. Registration is at 11 a.m.

“It’s a six-hole, par 3 golf course on the ice, for the short clubs, the irons,” Mrs. Nichols said.

First, second and third prizes are golf rounds at the Sagamore Resort, at McGregor Links and at Cronin’s Resort, with more prizes for closest to the pin and such, Mrs. Nichols said.

Below, find other highlighted events for this third, Presidents Day weekend of the Winter Carnival, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, on and off the ice.

Most events are based at Shepard Park:

Saturday, Feb. 15

ATV Poker Run, registration 9-11:30 a.m. at Village Blacksmith Steakhouse. Info: 240-0890

Chowder Cook-Off, at noon ($5 to sample all)

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts at 1:30 p.m. ($15, 2 for $25)

S’mores at the Beach (free) and hot chocolate bar ($5 with souvenir mug), 4 p.m.

Fireworks over the lake at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Youth Hockey Scrimmages, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Make Your Own Sundaes, noon-on

Ice Diving Demos, noon-on

Karaoke and Open Mic at 12:30 p.m.

‘Glacier’ Golf Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Info: 744-1556

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss and Ladies’ Skillet Toss at 2 p.m. For all ages

Both days

Bonfire on the beach, kids’ activities, Dogs Got Talent contest, helicopter rides, horse drawn carriage and sleigh rides, Polar Plunge and more.

