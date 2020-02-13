John Herlihy left $2.2-million each to GF Hospital & Crandall Library

Lifelong Glens Falls resident and attorney John Herlihy has left $2.2-million to Glens Falls Hospital …

Lifelong Glens Falls resident and attorney John Herlihy has left $2.2-million to Glens Falls Hospital and $2.2-million to Crandall Public Library.



Mr. Herlihy, who died in July 2019, and his late wife, Jeanne Ellsworth Herlihy, were Glens Falls natives and St. Mary’s Academy graduates, said the press release from the hospital and the library.

Mr. Herlihy graduated from Skidmore College and Albany Law School, and began his legal career as a research assistant and speech writer for the New York Lieutenant Governor during the Averill Harriman administration, said press info.

He then became a partner in the law office of Singleton and Herlihy, where he served as general counsel for Glens Falls National Bank for many years. He was a past president of the Warren County Bar Association and was an officer and director of The Post-Star.

Kate Herlihy Schwenker, who chairs the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees, is quoted: “We are truly humbled by Mr. Herlihy’s thoughtfulness. We will honor his legacy by ensuring that the hospital uses these funds to continue increasing the community access to high-quality care.”

Barbara Caimano, president of the Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees, is quoted, “Mr. Herlihy was an important part of this community for so many years. As the Library begins a new strategic planning process this year, his incredible generosity will impact how we, together with our stakeholders, can continue to best serve the Library community.”

