Lake George Village adds upper-story condo zoning, biz district only

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Village of Lake George last month added a new zoning category that specifically allows upper story condominiums in a limited section of the downtown business district.

“We never had them in the use table before,” Mayor Ray Perry tells The Chronicle. He said it eliminates the need for a special variance.

Creating the “overlay district” makes condos legal “but not in many zones,” said Mayor Perry.

It’s in the restricted zone — Canada Street and one block on either side of it — where short term rentals such as AirBnB or VRBO are now allowed.

But the overlay condo district is further restricted. It’s bounded by Beach Road and McGillis Avenue to the south and the crosswalk at Amherst Street and Pine Point Lane to the north.

“I feel like a big chunk of properties in that zone could be utilized as condos, potential good use,” Mayor Perry said. He cited especially The Boardwalk property and Duffy’s restaurant.

The mayor said the zoning prevents motels and hotels like The Georgian Resort, Surfside and Marriott Courtyard from being converted to condos.

“From a business investment standpoint, it might make sense for a developer to tear down the motel, build condos, sell them for a good chunk of change and just walk away, but that is not supporting tourism.

“What we don’t want is what happened, like with Capri Village” in the Town of Lake George, “which was torn down and converted, now all privately owned condos. The goal is mainly to keep hotel and motel rooms. Otherwise you run the risk of losing them.

Meanwhile, “we want to encourage development of second-story, third, fourth, even fifth and sixth where it’s applicable,” Mayor Perry said.

Second-floor condo units are currently planned, for example, in the former King Neptune’s waterfront property that is slated for extensive renovation as a boutique hotel, and upstairs from Caffé Vero coffee shop at 253 Canada Street.

