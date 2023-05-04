Craft on 9, Park & Elm get outdoor seat nod

The Glens Falls Planning Board gave a positive recommendation for chef-owner Rob Murphy’s Craft on 9 proposal that would add five tables and 20 outdoor seats to the South Street restaurant.

Mr. Murphy’s pitch showed an open sidewalk space between 4’7” and 4’9” — just below Mayor Collins’ mandated 5 feet for ADA compliance.

Mayor Collins had previously told The Chronicle he aimed to be flexible over outdoor seating to support businesses.

It goes next to the Common Council.

Park & Elm owner Ben Miller was also approved to add 24 outdoor seats and 6 tables on the Park Street sidewalk, in front of the deli.

Mr. Miller’s seating leaves more than 5’ feet of sidewalk clearance at all points.

Spot Coffee was also on the agenda for outdoor seating, but did not attend the meeting and the matter was tabled.

