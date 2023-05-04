Wash. County: 3 supervisors not running again; no Democrats file petitions; Hogan primaried

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Town supervisors Dana Haff of Hartford, Matt Hicks of Granville and Jim Griffith of White Creek won’t seek re-election this November.

Mr. Haff confirmed, “I am not seeking office in Nov. I think maybe 14 years from 7 terms should be sufficient.”

Republicans Barbara S. Beecher and Scott Hahn will vie in a Republican primary for the supervisor nomination. Ms. Beecher, a Town Council member, also has the Conservative line in November.

Also in Hartford, three Republicans — David Swezey, Darwin Casey Arlen and Kevin Eastman — will vie in a primary for two Town Council positions.

Kingsbury Town Supervisor Dana Hogan faces a Republican primary challenge from councilman William Haessly, who also has the Conservative line in November, according to the Board of Elections web listing.

Three Republicans submitted petitions for two seats on the Kingsbury Town Council, but there won’t be a primary.

James T. Lindsay and Sean Akins will be on the November ballot. Petitions submitted by Les Macura, were invalidated, said Thomas Rogers, the Republican Commissioner on the County Board of Elections.

Mr. Rogers also confirmed that no Democrats — zero — filed petitions for any office up for election in Washington County this year.

Primary day is Tuesday, June 27. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Will independents emerge?

Washington County has notably few contested races at the county or town level this year.

Mr. Rogers said candidates may still emerge. The window for filing petitions on independent lines, those not affiliated with an established political party, is from May 23 to 30.

The full list of candidates who filed petitions is available on the Board of Elections Website.

