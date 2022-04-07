Lake George names school superintendent

Lake George School announced “its intent to appoint John Luthringer as Superintendent of Schools at a special meeting of the Board on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM. Luthringer currently serves as the Director of Instructional Technology at the Queensbury Union Free School District.”

Mr. Luthringer was quoted: “I am looking forward to becoming an active member of this wonderful community, and working collaboratively with the Lake George students, parents, faculty, staff and Board of Education. Lake George has such a rich history of excellence and I am excited to dedicate myself to living the mission and vision of the Lake George Central School District.”

The Board said it “is offering Luthringer an initial salary of $167,000.00. He is expected to begin his duties on July 1.”

Lake George Board President Tricia Connor Biles said of Mr. Luthringer, “John brings a student-centered, collaborative approach to leadership.”

“His inspirational style of communicating and connecting with stakeholder groups was evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback the board received after he spent the day in the district.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be selected as the next superintendent of Lake George,” he was quoted.

The release said, “Mr. Luthringer’s administrative career began in 2014 with The Queensbury Union Free School District as an assistant principal in the William H. Barton Intermediate School.”

He served as principal from 2016 to 2019, then was promoted to director of instructional technology.

The release said “his teaching career began at Schuylerville Elementary School as a first grade teacher from 2007-2008. It was in 2008 when Mr. Luthringer transitioned to Queensbury Union Free School District as a grade 4 teacher.”

Mr. Luthringer has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY Plattsburgh, a Master of Science in Literacy B-6 from the State University of New York at Albany and Certification of Advanced Study from SUNY Plattsburgh, the release said.

He “successfully completed the Future Superintendents Academy at New York State Council of School Superintendents He holds the following NYS certifications: Childhood Education 1-6, Literacy Specialist Birth-grade 6, School District Leader, and School Building Leader.”

The release said, “John and his wife, Cassandra, have two energetic boys, John (12) and Jace (9). John’s family is passionate about getting outdoors and enjoying all that this region has to offer, especially hiking and camping,” the release said.

Dr. Doug Huntley, the retired long-time superintendent of Queensbury School, has served as Lake George’s interim superintendent.

