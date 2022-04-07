SGF Marathon: 15 individuals students are looking to help

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



The 45th annual South High Marathon Dance on Friday, May 13, at the Great Escape will benefit 15 individuals or families and 13 community organizations, as selected by the students themselves.

Here’s what the nine student chairs, all seniors, told us about the individual recipients in a group interview on Monday.

They said of the process of choosing recipients, ‘It makes you realize how much you have and take for granted. We’ve got it easy. You see people every day, they’re in your class but you don’t know their back story. They don’t talk about it, and then boom, you learn their mom or dad has this condition. You really learn, you don’t know what other people are going through.’

Charles ‘Chuck’ Aiken, of Corinth has acute melanoma leukemia. “He is a second-time recipient, from 2020.” “He has a really positive attitude despite everything. He nominated Megan Coker (another recipient this year), and her husband nominated him. They’re all friends.”

“He was very humble and nice, a good guy.” The funds will help with medical and other expenses.

Shannon Beckwith is also a second-time recipient, suffering from plasma cell leukemia. Funds will help support medical and travel expenses for her ongoing cancer treatment, “that will go on for the rest of her life,” the committee said. “She treats it like a normal thing, like working around your sports schedule.” “She has three daughters in the district. They’re all so positive, telling jokes. Her goal was to see Nora in our grade graduate.”

Tiffany Clark is a young alumna with progressive multiple sclerosis. “They were overjoyed to be chosen. She has a step-sister in the district.”

Megan Coker, 47, a former South Glens Falls teacher with breast cancer. Her husband Erin is a long-time member of the Marathon photo crew. They have a daughter, 12. “They are super sweet people. They nominated Chuck Aiken, their friend.” Funds will help with medical expenses and travel for treatments.

Anthony Davis, age 7, has cerebral palsy. “He is non-verbal. His brain didn’t fully form. His dad is one of the nicest persons I’ve met. Anthony was so cute, smiling the entire time.”

“He has a twin and another brother. It’s just their dad, and he has COPD. Their car broke down. The father is without a vehicle. The money will help him buy a van. They need one that is wheelchair accessible, and it’s a heavy wheelchair.”

Bob Desautels, Jr. is an adult with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. “He was a very nice guy. Very appreciative.” Funds will defray medical expenses.

Geri Hugerich is an adult with Levoscoliosis, a rare form of spinal curvature. Her son is a classmate, on the tech crew for the drama club’s production of Matilda last week. The father also worked on the set. “They were very nice.”

“She’s had two back surgeries and may need more. She’d had a car accident and was over medicated for a misdiagnosed sleep disorder,” the students said. “She was very funny.” Funds will help with medical expenses.

Ericka Leonard, 25, is a South High grad and former Marathon dancer. She discovered about a year ago that she has POTS, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, which causes light-headedness and fainting. She has difficulties due to the disease and side effects of medications, the students said. “Her entire left side is numb.” “The medications are very expensive, and she is about to go off her mother’s insurance, so that’s how we are helping her, to pay for the medications.”

“She was extremely thankful for the support and help as she starts to gain feeling back.”

Jeffrey Marcil is an adult with Stage Four colon cancer that has metastasized to his lungs and liver. “He works at Ace Hardware.” “He has a son who graduated from here and his other son is a senior with us. We know him, but no one knew about this.” “Ace has been very good to them too.” Funds will help with medical expenses and lost wages.

Joel Otruba, 32, is a South High alum with T-cell ALL leukemia, an aggressive form of the disease. “He is a South Glens Falls alumnus, and a single father with two daughters, ages 6 and 8.” Funds will help with medical expenses.

Joe Patterson is an adult with bulbar onset ALS, in which the degenerative disease first emerges as problems with speech and swallowing. “He and his wife are pharmacists. He stopped working and his wife will have to soon because it’s digressed so fast. They have two kids who went to South High.” “He was in tears the minute he came in the door.”

Hunter Ripley, 13, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and was also a recipient in 2012. “He is non verbal, and has two brothers” who attend South Glens Falls. “We met his mother. She is a saint.” They need a handicapped accessible van.

David Schermerhorn is an employee at South Glens Falls Middle School. “He’s had a heart attack, a pacemaker and will probably need more procedures.” “He was very quiet.” “We wanted to help him because he’s in the district.”

Patricia Sullivan, 70, has acute myloid leukemia. She requested funds to help with her medical treatments and also to help with costs for her late husband, photographer Tom Sullivan’s medical costs. Patricia is a stem cell transplant recipient, in remission. “She was very excited about the date.” Marathon Day will mark the 100th day since her transplant, a milestone and “green light” that she made it, the students said.

Adam Sweeney was an 18-year-old student at Queensbury High School who passed away in December. A friend nominated the family to help pay for his funeral costs and past medical bills. “We were glad to help them,” the students said.

