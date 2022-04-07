Glens Falls names school superintendent

Glens Falls City School District announced their new superintendent on Tuesday.



Glens Falls said Dr. Krislynn Dengler will succeed Paul Jenkins who retires in June after 11 year in the post. Dr. Dengler will start on July 1 and becomes the district’s first female superintendent, noted the school press release.

“I am thrilled to join GF Nation,” Dr. Dengler was quoted. “I especially love the pride the community has for its school. While visiting the district, I saw so many caring individuals in each of the buildings, friendly and respectful students, and robust engagement during the interviews. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to the team and continuing the great work at Glens Falls.”

Glens Falls elaborated, “Dr. Dengler has served as superintendent for South Kortright Central School District since 2019, and was principal for six years prior.” South Kortright is southeast of Oneonta.

Board of Education President Tim Graham was quoted, “Her significant expertise in curriculum and instruction, partnered with her school leadership experience, will be a great fit for our students, staff, and community as we work towards our district’s goals. We remain focused on offering high-quality academic programs, helping all students reach their full potential, utilizing technology to succeed in a changing world, and developing life-long learning and civic duty.”

“Dr. Dengler earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in reading education from State University of New York at Oneonta,” the release said. “She earned her doctorate in educational theory and practice from Binghamton University. She also holds a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from Capella University.”

Dr. Dengler “began her career as an elementary school teacher at Roxbury Central School followed by eight years at Andes Central School as the reading specialist, academic supervisor, and assistant superintendent, the release continued.

Then, “Dr. Dengler was the high school principal at Walton Central School prior to moving to South Kortright. Additionally, Dr. Dengler is an adjunct professor of literacy education at State University of New York at Oneonta.”

Jeremy Deason, Board of Education vice president, was quoted: “The quantity and quality of the applications received was fantastic and reinforced Glens Falls City Schools’ reputation for attracting and retaining great faculty and staff.”

The school said, “A strong response of 23 applications were received for the position, and 11 of those were advanced through the screening process to interviews. The final three candidates each spent a full day in Glens Falls with a district tour, stakeholder committee meetings, and final interviews with the Board of Education.

