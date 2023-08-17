Glens Falls gunshots on Maple St., injuries, names withheld

On Sunday, August 13, at about 3:30 a.m., Glens Falls Police said they “responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Maple Street and Culvert Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that at least two shots were fired in the area as shell casings were located in the roadway on Maple Street.”

Police said, “There were non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting and the details of the injuries are not being released.”

“Multiple parties involved in the incident have been identified and interviewed,” police said. “The names of the subjects involved are being withheld.”

“There is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be an isolated incident,” Glens Falls police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 518-761-3840.

“Maple Street between Cherry Street and Walnut Street was closed to traffic for a period of time in the early hours of Sunday morning,” police said.

