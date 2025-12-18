2026 Oc Tax $$ comes to Warren County Board on Friday

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will vote Friday on $417,000 in Occupancy Tax funding for 26 events planned in 2026.

The board’s final meeting of the year is Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at the County Municipal Center.

The proposed grants, in order of date:

$15,000 • 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution, Warren County Commission, for the year

$15,000 • Hyde Collection exhibits and promotions • all year

$9,400 • Adirondack Folk School course catalogue, no date

$15,000 • Glens Falls Symphony, events, Feb. 14-Dec. 6

$10,000 • Thurman Maple Days, March 14-29

$10,000 • Great Upstate Boat Show, March 26-29

$9,050 • Kevin Richards Close Up Country Concert Weekend Fest, March 27-29

$10,600 • Lake George DJ Takeover Music & Arts Fest, May 22-24

$15,000 • Memorial Meltdown in Lake George, May 23-24

$15,000 • Lake George Music Festival, May 31-June 11

$9,700 • Sembrich Summer Music Festival in Bolton, June 7-Sept. 2

$15,000 • Firefighters Convention and Parade in Lake George, June 10-13

$15,000 • LARAC June Arts Festival, June 13-14

$15,000 • Adirondack Theatre Festival, June 17-Aug. 6

$15,000 • Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, June 27-28

$6,800 • Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 10-Oct. 10

$10,000 • Lake George National Lacrosse Invitational, July 17-19

$25,000 • Vietnam Traveling Wall in Glens Falls, Aug. 20-24

$15,000 • Adirondack Indpendence Fest., Sept. 4-6

$6,900 • Lake George Triathlon, Sept. 5-6

$6,700 • Bluegrass in Heaven Festival at Silver Bay, Sept. 11-13

$15,000 • Jazz at the Lake, Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 18-20

$100,000 • New Festival of Tribes in Lake George & beyond, Sept. 26-Oct. 11

$15,000 • Lake George Oktoberfest, Oct. 9-11

$15,000 • Special Olympics Fall Games, Oct. 16-18

$7,850 • Kevin Richards Close Up Country Weekend Fest 2, Oct. 23-25

Note: the above grants are in additon to the new “Signature Event” Oc Tax funding previously approved by the Board for The Adirondack Balloon Festival ($100,000), Lake George Winter Carnival ($75,000), World’s Largest Garage Sale ($60,000), Adirondack Nationals Car Show ($50,000) and Americade Motorcycle Rally ($50,000).

The guaranteed funds were approved for three years, 2026-2028.

