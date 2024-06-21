Hotshots future: Farm-to-table restaurant?

Chronicle Staff Writer Ben Westcott reports: Glens Falls Director of Economic Development Jeff Flagg told The Chronicle that the South Street building that formerly housed Hotshots bar is being eyed for a farm-to-table restaurant that would have a symbiotic relationship with the Market Center that is set to be completed this fall.

“Both I and the developer (Sonny Bonacio) have had several parties express some interest in the prospect of a farm-to-table style restaurant at 45 South, but all of our conversations with prospective tenants have been exploratory,” Mr. Flagg said.

“As far as a timeline, our goal would be to get someone in there when the building opens, which is currently slated for next spring.”

He said Mr. Bonacio is telling city staff the former Sandy’s Clam Bar and incubator buildings, at 41 South and 36 Elm, should be open by next spring as well.

“In a perfect world, that schedule will coincide with the opening of the Farmer’s Market, since I assume they will be going back up to the mall this winter,” Mr. Flagg said.

