Kru Coffee eyes Tech Meadows

Chronicle Staff Writer Ben Westcott reports: Kru Coffee owner Kyle Brock, a Lake George-area native, is in discussions to build a coffee processing facility at Tech Meadows, the Glens Falls industrial park west of the West Glens Falls Firehouse at Veterans Road.

“We’re growing very quickly, which is great, but we’ve outgrown our current space on the manufacturing side,” Mr. Brock told Thursday’s Glens Falls Local Development Corporation meeting.

Kru Coffee has a Glen Street shop that started in 2021, when it purchased Spektor Coffee Roasters. Kru has locations in Saratoga Springs and Burlington, which started in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Mr. Brock said that if the manufacturing facility comes to fruition, Kru would relocate to Glens Falls “probably three” jobs currently in Saratoga, and then probably add two more jobs within a year.

Warren County Economic Development Corporation President Jim Siplon said, “I think it’s an ideal use of that lot. I think it would help catalyze many of the things that we’ve been hoping for.”

