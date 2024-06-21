Hudson Falls Central School Class of 2024!

Meet the 24 Hudson Falls Honors Grads:



Valedictorian Lucy Ray, daughter of Brandie and Kenneth Ray Jr., will major in psychology at SUNY Geneseo. Lucy completed a 3-year independent study in the Science Research Course. She is part of a dance team and equestrian circle. Lucy plans to continue to be active in research, horseback riding and dance in college.

Salutatorian and Class President Emma Albrecht, daughter of Thomas and Becky Albrecht, will attend Rochester Institute of Technology in their five-year Physician Assistant BS/MS program.

Jayleena Viel, daughter of James Viel and Amy Eggleston, plans to pursue a degree in business and study interior design.

William Coon, son of Bill Coon and Theresa Passino, will attend Springfield College, where he will play football and study business.

Brianna Wicks, daughter of Todd and Barb Wicks, will attend Syracuse University to pursue a degree in biochemistry with a pre-health focus.

H IB Diploma: Gavin Suprenant, son of Patrick and Jody Suprenant, will attend Hobart College to major in Business Management and Entrepreneurship, with minors in Economics and Finance, and to play lacrosse.

Hannah Gwiazda, daughter of Stacey Barcomb and Garrett Gwiazda, will attend the Word of Life Bible Institute, where she is excited to grow in her faith and education.

H IB Diploma: Reid Horrigan, son of Beth and Tom Horrigan, will attend The University of Vermont to study finance.

Mia Harrington, daughter of Pat Harrington, hopes to pursue a degree in Psychology and Social Work.

Michael Dinh, now Whend Dinh, son of Son Dinh and Quyen Do, shared favorite quotes: “Another day has passed. If your problem still hasn’t been solved, is it possible that the problem is you,” “[t]he world you were raised to survive in no longer exists” and “you can easily return to the past[,] but no one is there anymore.”

H IB Diploma: Elizabeth Donnelly, daughter of Jessica and Jerry Donnelly, will attend Villanova University to study business administration in the university’s School of Business Honors program, and to play club volleyball.

H IB Diploma: Allie Guay, daughter of Michael and Amanda Guay, will attend LeMoyne College, majoring in biochemistry in the StemPower program, with a goal to attend medical school.

Marysa Colvin, will pursue a degree in Chemistry at SUNY Oswego. She is president of the National Honor Society and participated in the school’s three-year Science Research Program.

Annabelle Lindsay, daughter of Joy Wicks and Dan Lindsay, will attend Hartwick College for business and as a member of the swim and dive team.

Pierce Rohm, son of Billy Rohm and Kimberly Rohm, will attend SUNY Adirondack to major in Engineering Science, after which he plans to attend Clarkson University for his Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. He particpated in the New Visions Engineering Program.

Thomas Beebe, son of KimLeigh Danko and Thomas Beebe Jr., plans to attend trade school to be an electrician.

Jesse Morton, son of Micheal and Sheila Morton, will attend Ithaca College to major in Television and Digital Media Production.

Rose Bowstead, daughter of Delia Bowstead and John Schulz, will attend Rochester Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in New Media Design. She is President of the VEX Robotics Club.

Paul A. Shannon, son of Paul M. and Lisa Shannon, conducted his own environmental research over the past three years in the Science Research program. He plans to obtain an Environmental Science & Sustainability major at Nazareth University, to further pursue research.

Abigail Valdez, daughter of Jessica Fenton will attend SUNY Oswego to major in Zoology and minor in Studio Art.

Brenden Harrington, son of Kim and Aaron Harrington, will attend SUNY Geneseo for a degree in Spanish with plans to teach High School Spanish.

Seneca Williamson, daughter of Mac and Tammy Williamson, will attend Hartwick College for Business and will be a member of the basketball team.

Natalia Lopez, daughter of Ana Palafox and Carlos Lopez, will attend Siena College for business management and possibly entrepreneurship, and join pep band and theater club to continue her musical career.

Scott Brayton, son of Krystal and Daniel Brayton, plans to serve a two-year mission trip, after which he will attend Brigham Young University Idaho to pursue a career in law.

Note: H IB Diploma indicates the student will receive an International Baccalaureate diploma through the two-year IB program hosted at Queensbury High School.

HF commencement is June 28; remembrance of classmate Mia Nassivera

Hudson Falls High School’s approximately 150 graduating seniors will be recognized at graduation on Saturday, June 28, at 9 a.m. on the football field, weather permitting. Alternate location: The school gymnasium.

Commencement speaker is John Dickinson of Ideal Dairy Farm.

Special this year: Mia Nassivera remembrance. With each high school milestone, the school said, the Class of 2024 has honored classmate Mia Nassivera, who was a freshman when she passed away in 2021.

“The class…has embodied the Living for Mia Foundation throughout the high school years.”

The ceremony will also include a presentation from the Friends and Family of Mia. Info: livingformia.com.

Also speaking: Valedictorian Lucy Ray, Salutatorian Emma Albrecht.Presentation of Scholarships by High School Principal Jessica Hogan.

Students receive admission tickets at rehearsal. Staff members use their badge for entry. The ceremony will also be livestreamed to the auditorium, where tickets are not required.

