Glens Falls VA clinic to double in size: 101 Ridge

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center will double the size of its Glens Falls clinic when it moves into a 9,800-square-foot space at 101 Ridge Street in the late Dr. Steve Serlin’s Women’s Health Institute building.

Valor Healthcare, a Texas company that runs VA clinics throughout the country, was awarded the contract for the new clinic on Nov. 26, 2018, VA officials said.

The current Glens Falls clinic at 84 Broad Street is about 5,400 square feet, said VA spokesman Peter Potter.

One of the Stratton VA’s 11 Community-Based Output Clinics, the Glens Falls clinic will continue to provide primary care, behavioral health, smoking cessation, personal care and a laboratory for blood testing.

It will also include more private space for women veterans, Mr. Potter said.

“Changes are always made with the veteran as the focus,” he said. “There will be no lapse in services. Veterans won’t notice the transition except for the different location.

“And there will be more space for telemedicine, which is huge right now.”

With tele-medicine, veterans can access any doctor in the VA’s nationwide system without traveling to Albany or another VA hospital, he said. The current Broad Street clinic also has tele-medicine, he said.

Mr. Potter said the move should happen in the coming months.

“The clinic will be conveniently located on the bus line and will have ample parking available for our veterans,” he said.

The clinic at 84 Broad Street is staffed by CRA, he said. Valor is currently hiring staff for the 101 Ridge Street clinic, and Mr. Potter said he expects most of the employees at 84 Broad Street to move to the new space.

Contacted for comment, Valor regional operations director Darlene Harrington said, “We will have a total of 16 staff at our [new] Glens Falls location, 13 of which will be coming from the current contractor.”

Mark Levack of Levack Real Estate is the listing agent for the building, which he said is now owned by Kate Serlin.

