Bill Nikas: In 2018 we decided best use of Masonic building; in 2019, arts & artisans

Hudson Falls attorney Bill Nikas, when we asked his top achievement of 2018 and his top ambition for 2019, said:

“After 3½ years of dealing with architects, engineers and planning boards trying to decide upon the best use of the Masonic Temple in Hudson Falls, 2018 brought me into contact with the creativity of certain members of the art world. They are responsible for launching an artisans’ ‘consortium’ which will lead the effort to restore the building into the downtown, community diamond it once was.

“Our 2019 goal will be to transform a deteriorating structure into the Sandy Hill Arts Center where the visual and the performing arts will have another home and where accomplished artisans will have the space to create.

