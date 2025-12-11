Tony DeSare tells all! Music & stories from 30+ year career at Strand Sat.-Sun.

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Tony DeSare, the Hudson Falls native, national and international touring vocalist, pianist, orchestra arranger and conductor brings a unique-to-us solo hometown holiday show he’s calling “My Life” to the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. Curtain: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.

Tix: $30 for main floor, $25 balcony, at The Strand Theatre Box Office (cash or check only) or at brownpapertickets.com.

The 1994 Hudson Falls High valedictorian tells The Chronicle he’ll mix songs and stories from his 30+ year career, with photos and videos from local beginnings at the Queensbury Hotel, jazz clubs, Carnegie Hall and gigs with major symphony orchestras around the world.

“I know a lot of the audience will know who I’m talking about, and many things reference specific locations in the area.” Tony says. “But even someone from out of town will be able to follow and enjoy.

“It’s going to be a mix of originals, holiday songs and probably a few from my new Billy Joel show I’ve been doing with orchestras. I couldn’t conceive of what 30 years would feel like when I was 18. I’ve seen most of my musical dreams come true.

“The main thing I didn’t expect is that my life would be constant travel. The privilege to travel the world as a musician who is a guest in a city has given me a perspective on people and the world that most people don’t get to have.

“I meet so many interesting people…so many different cultures, yet people are people and the human response to music is the same wherever I go.

“I’ve learned that having expectations is a sure way to feel disappointed. I just walk through the doors that are in front of me, whether they are completely open or just cracked.

“I’m surprised at how tolerant I am of taking pretty big risks. Also I’m able to adapt to change better than I would have thought.

“One thing I’m going to talk about is how I almost gave up and planned to find a ‘real job’ right before everything started to turn around for me.

“I didn’t know my next move, didn’t have a steady gig and was pretty broke.

“My picture of what a career would look like when I first started out was unrealistic. I thought either I could be a big star or not make it at all.

“The reality is that there is a lot in-between. The fact I’ve been able to make a living from music for the last 30+ years is more than I hoped for.

“I want people to leave the show feeling proud of our community and the way it supports the arts.

He says, “The Chronicle is included in this, as you have been a constant cheerleader. My teachers, my friends, the radio…all gave me the confidence to take the leap.

“I also hope if there are younger people at the show considering taking a risk with a career in the arts, they can see that the path isn’t linear, and seeing one path that worked could inspire them.”



Has raised $50,000 for Ed Decker Fund

Tony DeSare was instrumental in founding the Ed Decker Memorial Fund, named for his seven-string jazz guitarist bandmate for decades. He was a regular, well appreciated member of Tony’s ensemble at their Hudson Falls and Glens Falls area concerts.

“We lost Ed Decker on Dec 12, 2024,” Tony said. “He left a legacy of kindness and music that I will treasure forever. His widow Linda Decker, his two daughters and I have spearheaded the memorial fund for scholarships to deserving music students in northern New Jersey,” Ed’s home. “We’ve raised over $50,000 so far and I know Ed would be thrilled with this.”

