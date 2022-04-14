Glens Falls sale pending: 21 Ridge, home of Birch Bark Eatery

The Birch Bark Eatery building at 21 Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls — two doors up from The Chronicle office — is listed as “Sale Pending” online with Howard Hanna Real Estate.

The listed asking price is $699,600. The agent is Angela Cugini in the Queensbury office.

The 4,300 square foot commercial building includes “a large retail/restaurant space on the first floor and two luxury apartments on the second and third floors,” said the listing, adding, “Great rental history.”

County records show the property was sold to Ridge Glen, LLC in October 2019 for $435,000 by MM Moore Realty Corp.

They purchased it for $565,000 in June 2008 from William Brown. The Browns initially purchased the building for $80,000 in 1997.

